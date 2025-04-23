What could Mid-Michigan police departments do with additional funding from the state?

Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan House of Representatives voted to approve two bills that could provide additional funding to police departments across the state.

Some Mid-Michigan police departments tell me they'd use the funds in a number of ways, from addressing staffing to integrating new technology.

Video shows perspective from Jackson Police Chief Chris Simpson, as well as some of the possible funding amounts from around Mid-Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski here in Jackson, which is one area lawmakers are considering sending more money. And it's all about addressing crime. I dug into the proposed money plan to find out where that money could go in our neighborhoods and what local agencies hope to do with it.

Starting here in Jackson, the police department would receive just more than $600,000 if the bills become law. Chief Chris Simpson tells me while this bill still has a long road to go, he thinks those could really help the department.

"I know where our shortcomings come in the city of Jackson," Simpson said. "From the Police Department, we certainly would like to have more manpower. More people in designated areas of where the data is showing us the crime is coming from."

I also reached out to some other departments in our neighborhoods. East Lansing would receive $172,000. Lt. Adrian Ojerio with the ELPD tells me that they'd plan to use the money to integrate new technologies, like camera systems.

Some of our smaller neighborhoods didn't see quite as much funding projected for their departments. Eaton Rapids would receive nearly $60,000, and Williamston would only receive just less than $12,000.

In Clinton County, St. Johns Police would receive $24,500. Police Chief David Kirk tells me the department would use the money to hire officers, and assist with the cost of training.

We want to be clear that this money is not heading to these neighborhoods yet. The State House voted to approve the bill Tuesday afternoon, but it now moves to the State Senate for approval. Then it would need Governor Whitmer's signature.

