What a new Meijer will bring to Hillsdale County

Video shows a sneak peek of the new Meijer in Hillsdale.

The store will be open to the public starting May 14.

This facility has also created 350 jobs in Hillsdale and is preventing some neighbors from having to travel outside the county for groceries.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The shelves are being stocked and carts are being pushed as a new Meijer prepares to open in Hillsdale.

"First and foremost, we provide convenience and quality products for our customers. That was one of the reasons we chose Hillsdale. We wanted to be able to provide that to the community," said Kelli Quintana, Store Director.

However, a new facility like this means more than just a new place to shop, but a place for jobs. Quintana shared that Meijer saw over 1,900 applications come in, and they hired 350 of them.

"It's one of the biggest hires I have ever done and we have taken people from this county, Hillsdale County, and been able to give them jobs right here," said Quintana.

Not only that, but this facility will be able to fill the gaps neighbors face.

"Access is always the number one concern. Transportation, and the lack thereof it, happens to be be something we face in our county every day. It's hard for people to get places, Jackson, Coldwater, Angola, whatever it is. Having a location like this in our backyard is incredible," said Jeremiah Hodshire of Hillsdale Hospital.

State Representative Andrew Fink added, "Everybody talks about which Meijer they go to. Some people go to Adrian, some people go to Jackson... so having another option, here in Hillsdale, is going to keep everybody here."

Hopefully keeping neighbors in Hillsdale, and keeping their gas tanks full.

"The quality of life is going to go up if you don't have to drive 20 or 30 or 40 minutes to a Meijer store. Having one locally instead of stopping by when you're passing through another town is going to be a difference maker," said Fink.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook