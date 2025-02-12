"We're fighting really hard." Jackson bakery shares their struggle with rising cost of goods

Video shows Mallory Vredeveld, Co-owner of The Five Forks in Jackson.

Vredeveld says the price of some ingredients have risen as far as 500%.

The Five Forks hasn't risen their prices, and has done what they can to eat that cost, but now Vredeveld is considering increasing prices.

The other day, I was scrolling through Instagram and I saw this post from the Five Forks.

Photo: @five.forks on Instagram

Now, I'm checking in.

Here at The Five Forks, everything is made from scratch. Co-owner, Mallory Vredeveld, says, "The care that goes into that, the quality of ingredients that goes into that, everything just takes a little more." These days, it also costs more.

Olivia Pageau The Five Forks in Jackson

Vredeveld tells me that she recently compared the prices of ingredients from when they started their business in 2020. She says those prices have gone up as far as 500%. "As much as we'd like to keep our cost of goods within industry standard range, at this point, it's just completely blown out of the water." A pound of butter, according to Vredeveld, used to cost them $3. Now, they're paying about $15 per pack, going through several hundred dollars of butter a week. Even a certain chocolate they use has gone up $100 since November.

Olivia Pageau Chocolate cupcakes in a case at The Five Forks

"We're fighting really hard to keep working at our dream and doing what we're trying really hard to do everything we can to pivot and make it work. We definitely have some major issues and major concerns around lack of availability and pricing of our core business ingredients," explains Vredeveld.

Vredeveld says they haven't raised their prices, but these rising costs may change that soon. The alternative: cutting staff, something she says they'd really hate to do. "It truly has boiled down to: How do we efficiently manage this? So far we've tried our best, but at this point, it's like a breaking point."

Vredeveld tells me that the dream of owning a business relies on support from customers during these tough times. She explains, "Any business that's local very much relies on the people that come in and support them."

