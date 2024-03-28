"We can't arrest people that need to be arrested." Sheriff's Department shares jail's public safety impact

Video shows Jackson County Sheriff's Department expressing their public safety concerns involving the current facilities.

According to law enforcement, the two facilities cause issues of short-staffing at both the Chanter Road and Wesley Street facilities.

Issues of lodging also inhibit law enforcement from arresting people who are caught drunk driving, stealing, or breaking into vehicles.

"A lot of us got into this line of work to help people, and I feel like we can't effectively do that," said Deputy Bigger, and she isn't alone in her worry about the public safety impact the Jackson County Jail has on its neighbors.

Both facilities in Jackson County are plagued by overcrowding and poor conditions, especially at the Wesley Street facility, according to law enforcement. However, the issues faced at the jail don't stop there.

"We can't arrest people that need to be arrested," said Bigger. "Which is kind of a slap in the face to the victims, because, unfortunately, when whatever is happening to them is happening to them, we can't solve the issue by arresting that person. Taking them away for the night, holding them accountable."

Deputies say car break-ins and drunk drivers are just two examples of crimes where people aren't able to do their time behind bars. Detective Sergeant Huttenlocker explained, "Now you're getting more drunk drivers on the road. They realize there's no consequences for their actions, so their behavior is not discontinuing. It's continuing."

To address some of those concerns, County Commissioners passed a proposed plan for a new jail to be built on Chanter Road. In January, they voted to put that millage on the August ballot. The mill rate is 0.9, meaning it would cost an owner of a $200,000 home about $90 per year.

Deputy Abbey shared, "On one hand, I'm a Deputy; on the other hand, I'm a taxpayer. I can understand with today's times, the added money coming out of somebody's paycheck. I'm not for that. However, on the Deputy side, I will say, that being here for the lengthy period of time I have been here, I've seen a deterioration of the jail. It is an absolute need. There is no question about that."

We will continue to give updates on the Jackson County Jail as the August election approaches.

