"We always get an applause," Getting to know the band: Still Runnin'

Video shows Still Runnin' band practicing for the Cruise-In and Concert , taking place on Friday, June 28 in downtown Jackson.

Still Runnin' band plays mostly country, with 50s and 60s, classic rock, and motown in between.

Still Runnin' typically plays at Jackson Eagles #612 in an assuming bingo hall. But, to this band, this is more than just a spot for B-I-N-G and O, but also for C-D-E-F and G.

It's here that the band plays for their local fans. I wanted to get to know the musicians behind the instruments as they prepare for this week's Cruise-In & Concert.

Acoustic guitarist, Donnie Allen, says "For 20 some years, we had the band Southern Roads. We played everywhere. As far as Mississippi, back when we were young boys." After losing a few members, they pushed on, with a new name: Still Runnin'. Now, they're a neighborhood favorite.

Still Runnin

"If you ask anybody in Jackson, they know Still Runnin'. They know me. I've played for a long time." Allen says the band is known for country, with a bit of classic rock, 50s and 60s, and motown mixed in. "We'll make somebody tap their foot inf they're not dancing," continues Allen.

Neighbors will be able to dance this Friday, when Still Runnin' packs up their instruments from their usual spot to Horace Blackman Park for the Cruise-In & Concert.

We'll be taking our show, On The Road, live at 5:30 from downtown Jackson, during the event.

"(We) definitely bring a smile to the people of the audience, and we always get an applause," says Allen. Still Runnin' will be playing some classics, paired with some classic cars starting at 6pm.

