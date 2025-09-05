Consumers Energy is warning customers across Michigan about scam calls and emails threatening utility shut-off unless payment is made immediately to the scammers.

The scammers are asking for prepaid debit cards and gift cards as the form of payment.

Consumers Energy says it will never tell you what form of payment to use and does not collect card data by phone.

I was in Hillsdale on Thursday, talking to neighbors about what to watch out for in light of a new warning from Consumers Energy about a scam that could affect you.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Watch out for new power shut-off scam

Getting emails or calls that your utilities are about to be shut off? Consumers Energy says to watch out — it might be a scam.

The company says customers are reporting phone calls and emails from scammers telling them to make immediate payments or their power will be shut off. They are spoofing company phone numbers, telling people to pay balances immediately using prepaid debit cards or gift cards.

Monique Sarles is the owner of Birdies and Howell Gift Boutique in Hillsdale. She hasn't seen this particular scam, but remembers a similar one: "Yeah, that's happened….and I was like: 'oh, wow'. I think it was a medical bill."

Sarles says she didn't fall for it…and knows what to do.

"Always look at the sender information," says Sarles. "Consumers is going to put Consumers Energy, not 'outlook' or something like that."

Consumers Energy says they will never tell you what form of payment to use and will not ask for card information over the phone.

Alane Waters keeps it even simpler:

"Don't believe anything, delete the texts, if you don't recognize the number, don't answer it, and don't answer the texts. Simple as that."

…and, if something looks or feels off, trust your gut.

"You know, it's OK to ask questions and it's OK not to click on everything," says Sarles.

Consumers Energy says if you've made a payment and think you were the victim of a scam, call 1-800-477-5050, and Consumers Energy will collect the details. You should also file a police report with local law enforcement if someone attempts to scam you.

