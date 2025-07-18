Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: FOX 47 News taking newscasts 'On the Road' to Jackson

Hot Air Jubilee
JACKSON, Mich. — FOX 47 News is On the Road at the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee.

WATCH LIVE: In the Neighborhood: On the Road – Jackson

Morning Rush

The weekend event begins Friday at 3 p.m. with helicopter rides, food vendors, and more!

Our On The Road shows will showcase all the fun happening at the jubilee and the other fun things you can do in Jackson.

Plus, we'll dive into some important issues going on in the neighborhood with live interviews and in-depth coverage.

Tune in at 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 6:30!

Let's Talk, Jackson
We want to hear your story ideas. What's happening in the Jackson neighborhood? Fill out the form below.

