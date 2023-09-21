WATCH: Haunt Actor training at Jackson's Underworld

Jackson's Underworld is a four-story haunted attraction.

With the season well underway for the haunt, we got an inside look at what it takes to be an actor in the haunted house.

Spooky season is pretty much here and soon enough Jackson's Underworld will be filled with folks excited to get a scare. So today I decided to find out what it takes to be one of the actors.

I spent the morning with two of the haunt's employees, Karissa Clark and Alicia Piliszko. They took me through the process all the actors go through when they start at the house.

We started by picking a room in the house, which was a challenge. The attraction is huge with plenty of themed rooms. I ultimately landed on their clown room, because what's scarier than a clown?

From there, Karissa walked me through some exercises to create my own character. After that we "warmed up" by walking across the room as zombies. I then got to put my skills to the test, popping out at Karissa and Alicia as if they were unsuspecting guests.

Then, we went to the makeup room where Alicia brought the character I made to life. I donned a black and white clown suit and we headed back to the clown room...this time without the work lights. You can see the results in the video above.

The four-story haunted attraction opened it's doors in early September. They're open each weekend for those brave enough to go in.

"We are just filled with people that are ready to scare," Karissa said.

If you're feeling brave enough, tickets to Jackson's Underworld are available on their website.

