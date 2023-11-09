Want to help spread holiday cheer in Jackson? Here's how you can.

JACKSON, Mich. — The holiday season will soon be in the air in Jackson, and People for the Parks and Trails is looking for volunteers to help set up holiday light displays on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The group is going to be setting up light displays in five parks in the Jackson area. The light displays will be lit up after Thanksgiving and remain lit until the first week of January.

If you'd like to help get the City of Jackson in the holiday spirit, you can simply head to the front entrance of Woodland Cemetery at 11 am. There's no sign-up necessary.

