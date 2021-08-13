Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

W. Franklin Street in Jackson closing to traffic for Habitat for Humanity construction

items.[0].image.alt
City of Jackson, 2021
Street Closure in Jackson
Street Closure in Jackson
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 15:48:35-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, W. Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic between S. Jackson Street and S. Mechanic Street.

This is a one-block stretch of W. Franklin south of Downtown Jackson.

The street closure is for Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity’s Blitz Build event, which will construct two homes. The street is expected to reopen on Friday. Aug. 20.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter