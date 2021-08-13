W. Franklin Street in Jackson closing to traffic for Habitat for Humanity construction

JACKSON, Mich. — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, W. Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic between S. Jackson Street and S. Mechanic Street.

This is a one-block stretch of W. Franklin south of Downtown Jackson.

The street closure is for Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity’s Blitz Build event, which will construct two homes. The street is expected to reopen on Friday. Aug. 20.

