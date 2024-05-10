VROOM! Students race to Michigan International Speedway for the Formula SAE Competition

Video shows students racing and working on their race cars during the Formula SAE Competition.

Each team built their own car and internal combustion engine to compete at Michigan International Speedway.

Over 100 universities from all over the world are competing.

"I mean, look around, being in this environment is absolutely great!" says Clemson University student Rajan Chitrao, who traveled all the way from South Caroline to compete in Formula SAE for the third year in a row.

Michigan International Speedway has hosted some of the best drivers in the world, and built quite the reputation. "We're surrounded by history and surrounded by culture," says Chitrao, "Just being here in this location really helps amplify the environment." This week, MIS is hosting thousands of college students from around the world. Those students aren't there just to watch a race, but try to win one.

Chitrao continues, "This is the biggest chance to prove the performance of our car and really put it to the test against other teams." Students have spent their semesters building these cars and are at MIS to put them to the test.

For this competition, students' cars will be tested on their skidpad, auto toss, acceleration, and endurance. Grand Valley State student, Annika Mattson, says, "It's super cool cause there's a bunch of automotive suppliers. Some even sponsor our team, because we are local to the state and just overall represent the automotive hub of Michigan."

The most exciting part for these students, however, is the fact that they can race where the pros do. Mattson adds, "A lot of us on our team are huge NASCAR fans, so it's so much fun to come out on the track and the pit straight and be able to set up our own paddock here."

Spectators can watch the competition at MIS through Saturday, May 11.

