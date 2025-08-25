Visitors Bureau "Experience Jackson" takes to social media to promote Jackson County as a destination

JACKSON, Mich — Prison city? Or place of arts and parks, lakes and leisure, golf and good eats? Jackson marketers are working on Jackson's public image to bring in visitors.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TO SEE HOW:

Experience Jackson takes to social media to promote Jackson County as a destination

If you're spending any time on social media lately, you might be seeing more ads like these promoting Jackson as a destination. Much of it is the work of Experience Jackson — our county visitors bureau.

"We're excited to brag on things like being the home of the Jackson Coney Dog, or being a place where 75 murals from artists around the world have been painted and covering our downtown walls," says Rachel Buchanan, VP for Marketing and Communication at Experience Jackson.

Her job at Experience Jackson is to promote tourism around the County.

Buchanan says visitors and sometimes locals don't know what our area has to offer. She says zeroing in on those things and telling others about them is the goal:

"We take the opportunity to highlight the things that people may not be aware of — those little secrets….or those little glimmers of uniqueness."

Bringing people to the area means millions for my neighborhood.

According to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce , hotel tourism alone brought in more than $50 million dollars to Jackson County in 2024, and about 5,000 people work in the leisure and hospitality sector in the County.

Experience Jackson receives money from a hotel tax, so more overnight visitors means more marketing money.

Buchanan says the target is mostly those within 3-4 hours' drive — who might stay overnight if there's enough to see and do.

Josh Solomon came here from Ohio for business. He's Regional Director of Fun Time Centers, which operates the JAX 60 bowling center. He liked it here so much, he decided to stay for good.

"The downtown area down here is wonderful….This place is a cool place to be and they have so many awesome things to do for families," says Solomon.

Solomon brings bowlers here from all over the world for professional competitions. He says marketing Jackson is worth it.

"We have to make sure that when they do show up, we give them a reason to stay, so they can go check all that cool stuff out," says Solomon.

…and put some money into the local economy.

"Because if I can help Jackson grow, we can grow."

