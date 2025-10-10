HILLSDALE, Mich — The vintage train has arrived for Saturday's Hillsdale Railroad Festival.

Nine historical train cars and a meticulously restored steam engine are here to give you a flavor of what it was once like to ride these rails.

The train features a steam engine built in 1944.

CHECK OUT THE TRAIN IN THIS VIDEO:

Vintage train arrives in Hillsdale for Railroad Festival

The Hillsdale Railroad Festival celebrates Hillsdale's railroad history...and will feature live music, food trucks, and, of course, these beauties.

"We have cars from the 1920s, 30s, 40s, and 50s…" says Kelly Lynch, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Railroad, which is cosponsor of the event with Hillsdale Renaissance.

So this is what travel in the golden age of railroads felt like, I think to myself as I take a seat in a vintage business-class car.

"We have classic Pullman cars from the 1920s. We even have a 1950s dining car, and we recently converted some former Ringling Circus cars that were used to carry elephants to open-air lounge cars," says Lynch. "This train really has something for everybody."

The Railroad Festival starts at noon on Saturday, with tours of the train starting around 6:30 p.m.

The festival and tours are free, but train ride tickets must be purchased separately here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.