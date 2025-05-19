Watch Now
Victim identified in Jackson shooting Friday afternoon

Jackson Neighborhood Reporter Darius Udrys
JACKSON, Mich — Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed in Jackson Friday afternoon.

According to the city's police department, the victim has been identified as Emarion Flowers, a 22-year-old from the City of Jackson.

Police said they responded to a residence on Warwick Court just before 3:30 p.m.

Flowers was taken to the hospital, where he died, the police said in a press release.

They said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Brooks at 517-768-6432.

