Victim identified in Jackson shooting Friday afternoon

JACKSON, Mich — Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed in Jackson Friday afternoon.

According to the city's police department, the victim has been identified as Emarion Flowers, a 22-year-old from the City of Jackson.

Police said they responded to a residence on Warwick Court just before 3:30 p.m.

Flowers was taken to the hospital, where he died, the police said in a press release.

They said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Brooks at 517-768-6432.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook