Veteran discount offered on house by Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity

If you are a veteran — or an immediate family member of one — in need of a home, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity has a house they can sell you at a special discount.

You only pay 30% of your monthly income Habitat for Humanity takes care of the rest.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:

Veterans I talked to say housing is a very real problem for many.

"You've got veterans that got out of the service, did well. You've got some that struggle. And the ones that struggle — they're out there," says Navy Veteran Ed Madden.

Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity is offering to help get at least one veteran or her or his family into an affordable house.

It's a move-in ready, disability-accessible, 3-bedroom home. And if you're a veteran or an immediate family member of one, Habitat for Humanity wants you to know it could be yours for a fraction of its market cost.

"We do 30% of your gross income, so if you make $3000 a month, your mortgage payment would be no more than $900 per month," says Executive Director Sheila Everts. Everts says Habitat for Humanity will take care of the rest. But so far, Everts says she hasn't had any takers.

At Camp Liberty — a camp that helps connect disabled veterans with needed resources — Navy veterans Ed Madden and Harry Krass agree — the deal sounds good, and the need is real.

"There's a major problem with homelessness with the veterans….we try to help them out as much as we can," says Navy Veteran and Camp Liberty Volunteer Harry Krass.

Which, led me to this key question for Camp Liberty Vice-President Jay Truchan... and hopeful answer.

"So, do you think that Camp Liberty could help us find a vet for this house that habitat for humanity has?"

"Absolutely," says Truchan.

If you are a veteran or immediate family interested in buying this house, follow THIS LINK to Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity to apply.

