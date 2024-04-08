"Very special..." See the solar eclipse through Jackson elementary students' eyes

Video shows JPS Montessori Center students reacting to the solar eclipse.

Some kindergartners and second graders share what they are seeing and what they know about the eclipse.

Jackson was in about 97% totality the day of the solar eclipse.

Monday afternoon, students at the JPS Montessori Center gathered on the playground to take in the historical solar experience. Kindergartner Mariela explained "The moon can block the sun from its light." While it's natural to be more excited to spend a day outside, these students seemed more excited about the eclipse than the coveted recess.

Another kindergartner, Max, said it was the coolest thing he had ever seen. "The moon's picking up! It's going to block the sun!" he explained.

The eclipse in Jackson was around 97% in totality, meaning the moon covered almost all of the sun. However, some students had their own idea of what they saw. Second grader, Seven, said "I see something that looks kind of like Pac Man and a cookie."

It doesn't take a grown-up to know that this event is something unique. Another second grader, Bryson, shared, "I think it's very special and really cool. It happens once in a lifetime, it feels like."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook