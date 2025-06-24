'Very concerned': Jackson health center fears impact of proposed Medicaid cuts

JACKSON, Mich — The One Big, Beautiful Bill continues to be a big topic of debate in Washington and right here, in Jackson. The proposed legislation could have significant impacts on local healthcare providers, including the Center for Family Health.



The Center for Family Health in Jackson serves about 32,000 people, with over 50% using Medicaid.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects 11 million people could lose healthcare coverage if the bill passes.

Local healthcare leaders warn service cuts and limited hours could result if Medicaid funding is reduced.

Wypyski has worked in healthcare for decades, but these recent developments have raised major concerns for him and his organization. "Absolutely, the worst," Wypyski said when asked if the current situation regarding Medicaid is the most concerning he's witnessed in his career.

"If we're trying to support our fellow citizens in this area, no less nationally, healthcare is one of those foundations that you need to have to stay well and prosper," Wypyski said. These concerns stem from President Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that 11 million people could potentially lose health care coverage if the bill passes in its current form.

The Center for Family Health serves about 32,000 people in the Jackson area, with over 50% relying on Medicaid for their healthcare coverage. "Inevitably and predictably, any reduction of folks on Medicaid would then pull Medicaid dollars away from us, and that would be problematic," Wypyski said.

Some potential changes to Medicaid would require users to reapply every six months, which Wypyski believes will create additional obstacles for patients. "It's gonna make it more difficult and a higher bar for people to reach when it comes to staying in Medicaid's good favor," Wypyski said.

As federal lawmakers debate this bill, I reached out to Democrats and Republicans for comment. Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin's office referred us to this video, as well as this one, where she criticized the premise of the bill and its potential impact on health care.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg's office shared a statement indicating that the bill will protect Medicaid from current abuse, so that it can better help those it was intended to serve. Read the full statement:

House Republicans want to strengthen Medicaid so it can continue serving the most vulnerable people it was intended to serve—namely, pregnant women, children, those living with disabilities, and seniors. We must ensure that the estimated 1.4 million illegal immigrants, the 4.8 million able-bodied adults choosing not to work, and the 1.2 million individuals who are ineligible for the program but are currently enrolled aren’t draining the already-burdened system. The One Big, Beautiful Bill will end benefits for illegal immigrants who are gaming the system and requires able-bodied Americans to work if they receive benefits. These actions will protect Medicaid from the current waste, fraud, and abuse in the program so that we can secure and sustain the program for those it was intended to serve for generations to come.

Back in Jackson, Wypyski warns that potential cuts could lead to reducing services and limiting hours at the center. "Every scenario you look at, it comes out as: People lose, and in turn, their health may go down, and in turn the community loses. No less the individual. No less the family. No less the child, so, I am very concerned," Wypyski said.

