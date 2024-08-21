Unsung heroes of education: The people behind East Jackson's first day of school

Video shows East Jackson Secondary School's staff and students on the first day of school.

East Jackson's secretaries, social workers, and maintenance staff work throughout the summer to get the school prepared for the first day.

Each staff member looks forward to the same thing on the first day, watch to find out.

As summer draws to a close and students get ready to go back to school, some heroes in education never left. Social Worker at East Jackson Secondary School, Jamie Langley, says, "It's a lot of planning and working together so that we will offer the best opportunities for our students when they return in the fall." Custodial Supervisor and Facility Director, Spencer Schultz, adds, "A lot of people don't understand how much work it actually is. It's pretty much getting everything shined up for the next school year."

At East Jackson Secondary School, secretaries, social workers, and maintenance workers have been roaming these halls all summer, dealing with transcripts, summer school, and scholarships. School Counselor, Mary Rodriguez, explains, "You'll have your email full of a hundred-something emails before you even get to the first day."

Not only that, but making sure the building is shining like new, all leading up to the excitement of the first day.

Rodriguez shares, "They come back with such new maturity and spark and different goals." Secretary to the Principal, Nissa Dude, adds, "The new group of seniors come in and say 'Hi Mrs. Duda!' and I get to see their faces and how much they've grown." Even before summer ends, the staff is preparing for the frustrations and questions that come with the first day of school.

Duda continues, "New classes, new teachers, new expectations from the students. New beginnings." Kasandra Caler, Records Secretary, also shares, "I think they're just excited to have somewhere to go during the day, see their friends, hang out." Though every job is different for these unsung heroes, there's one favorite part of the first day all staff has in common: Seeing the kids' faces again.

