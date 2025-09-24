Two in critical condition after serious car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich — Two people are in critical condition after a serious car crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, around 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a two-car crash near the intersection of South Meridian Rd. and Wetherby Rd. in Liberty Township.

Schuette says early investigations reveal that a 52-year-old man from Hillsdale was driving on South Meridian Rd. when he crossed into the other lane, hitting another car.

Inside the other car was a 47-year-old woman from Cement City, an 18-year-old girl, and three other children.

Three passengers of the second car and the man from Hillsdale were rushed to a local hospital.

Scheuttee says that two people are in critical condition. It was not released which of the six people involved were listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

