TRUE Community Credit Union makes transportation possible for Andy's Place residents

TRUE Community Credit Union partnered with Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) to provide a $2,000 donation for bus passes for the residents of Andy's Place.

Andy's Place is a housing complex for those who are suffering from opioid and substance abuse disorders.

Mike Hirst, Founder of Andy's Angels, lost his son to an overdose in 2010. As he began to work with addicts, he found that housing was a huge gap when it came to accessible housing. Many addicts may have spent time in jail or return from rehab with nothing. For that reason, Andy's Place was built.

Hirst shared, "As a society we say 'Oh you're all better now. You're all cleaned up. Go out in the real world and make it. They don't have access to get them started. They can't get to their doctor's appointments. They can't get to their court appointment. They can't get to that first job interview...It's so important."

Hirst added, "They're not going to be isolated anymore. You've got the whole community trying to give you a hand, and you've got to remember where they came from...and when they see stuff like this happen and they see people stepping up to the plate - you become the person you've always wanted to be in life."

Michael Brown, Executive Director of JATA, expressed that JATA is constantly searching for community partners to make transportation more and more possible and accessible to Jackson's residents.

TRUE Community Credit Union's President & CEO, Chrissy Siders, shared that she not only is excited to be providing these bus passes for community members who need them, but feels a personal tie to Andy's Angels' mission as well. Two years ago, Siders' sister passed from alcohol and drug addiction. Siders expressed that she had only wished that her sister had found resources similar to those at Andy's Place and Andy's Angels in her lifetime, but is grateful to see these resources available to those in the community.

