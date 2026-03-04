TONIGHT: Jackson mayor to deliver 2026 State of the City Address

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is set to deliver the 2026 State of the City Address tonight at 6 p.m. at the City Center in downtown Jackson.

The event is free and open to the public. Residents who cannot attend in person can watch a live stream on the city's YouTube page.

During the address, the city will also present "Keys to the City" to individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the Jackson community.

One topic of discussion could be downtown parking. That's an issue that has dominated conversation among drivers and businesses over the past year. New rules now allow drivers to park for free for 2 hours or pay $7 for the full day — but the penalty for not paying has increased significantly. A ticket that once cost $7 now costs $28.

WATCH: Higher fines, new rules: Downtown Jackson parking sparks debate

Jennifer Givans, who works at the Dirty Bird in downtown Jackson, said the change has been noticeable for her business.

"We've definitely noticed a drastic change in people coming in," Givans said. "The fact that they've raised the price so much if you do get a ticket is making people scared to come down here."

The City Center is located at 145 W. Cortland Street. Coverage of tonight's address will be available on FOX47News.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.