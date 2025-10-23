To save money on beef, Jackson neighbors are buying the cows

JACKSON, Mich — To save money on beef, some Jackson neighbors are buying the cows — or at least parts of them.



Jackson County cattle farmer Lorene Adams says you can buy a quarter or more of an animal and get an assortment of cuts for about $7.50 per pound.

"I feel like it's a lot cheaper," says Veronica Baker.

Baker's parents raise cattle. So, for her and family friends, it's simple: you pay for a steer or a portion of one. Once grown, it's butchered, and you get a variety of meat for one basic price per pound.

"I know it's like at least two dollars cheaper…and they're getting a whole cow, which fills their freezer even maybe two freezers for, you know, a couple of years," says Baker.

An added benefit of knowing the local farmer, says Baker: "We know, you know, what's in it, so I feel like it's healthier than the stores."

Owner of Sand Hill Farms Lorene Adams says she's seeing more such requests lately.

"I'm getting lots and lots of calls — people wanting to buy halves and quarters," says Adams.

She says it's as much about health consciousness as economics — and that she currently has more requests than she can accommodate.

So what are the savings?

Well, Adams says once processing fees are counted, the price comes to about $7.50 per pound.

"You may be paying a little bit more for the ground beef," says Adams, "but you're paying a whole lot less for your prime steaks."

