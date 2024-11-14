"Time flies." A local radio legend prepares to say goodbye after 55 years

Video shows Greg O'Connor reminiscing on his 55 years in radio, and giving his thoughts on the Lions this season.

Greg O'Connor has been at WKHM for over 40 years, covering local events, sports, and news.

Over the years, he has received about 100 awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, as well as local awards like the Jackson High Ambassador Award, the Lumen Christi Football Hall of Fame, the Key to the City, and the Jackson College Distinguished Service Award.

O'Connor's last day is November 22.

For decades, neighbors in the Jackson area have spent their mornings with Greg O'Connor. O'Connor is the host of NewsTalk 970/101.5 WKHM. Soon, the days of listening to O'Connor, while driving to work, will be in the rearview mirror.

"It's pretty remarkable, and you don't know it. You're just here, doing your job, but there's people out there that count on you," says O'Connor. He's been broadcasting since 1969, countless high school sports, events, and news. "It's something new every day," says O'Connor.

He's been recognized with over 100 awards, including the Key to the City and a spot in the Lumen Christi Football Hall of Fame. "I don't keep track of them or count them. They're nice, but that's not what you do it for," O'Connor says, in reference to his many accolades. He does it for one reason. "It's the people," says O'Connor. "Just the people you meet, it's crazy."

WATCH: Greg O'Connor shares one of his favorite memories

Greg O'Connor shares a favorite memory

O'Connor has spent years of his career offering service to the neighborhood and is a longtime Lions fan. His love for Lions football started after attending one of the most famous games in Lions history, with his dad. "That's the day the Lions stacked Bart Starr, I don't know, ten or eleven times and beat the Packers. It was Thanksgiving day, 1961," recalls O'Connor. Though the Lions have played many seasons since then, some great, some not, this Lions team has a stamp of approval from this local sports radio broadcaster. He says, "It looks like the best Lion team that I can remember seeing. The combination of both offense and defense, even the special teams has been fabulous, but I love Dan Campbell. That's my man, right there."

Though O'Connor's future won't include covering sports or local news, he remembers the years fondly. "You live through it, and you don't realize everything that's happened, and it's been so long. Time flies."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook