TICK SEASON: Here's what you need to know to protect your pets

Video shows staff and animals at Cascades Humane Society in Jackson.

As the weather is warming up, ticks are becoming more pesky. However, vets say ticks are starting to be a problem year-round.

There are several ways to prevent ticks from transmitting diseases to your pets. WATCH.

"Just one bite from a tick can cause disease," says Medical Assistant at Cascades Humane Society, Krista Collins. Just one bite. It's something the team at Cascades Humane Society has seen on their own pets. Veterinarian and Medical Director. Sarah Patrias, shares, "I've been bit by a tick, and I've had ticks on my animals too. They not only harbor bacteria and transmit disease, but they're gross." She says, while it's now tick season, ticks have become a concern year-round.

"We are seeing a lot more positive tests, because these are diseases you can test for with a simple blood test," explains Patrias. Lyme disease is one of those diseases that can all start from a single bite. Collins shares, "Working here in the shelter, I have seen animals come down with Lyme."

That single bite, when the tick is engorged, can be dangerous. "These diseases can lead to bacterial infections, which cause swollen lymph nodes, fever, inappetence, lethargy, and can actually get really sick," explains Patrias. Though pesky ticks are common, there are several ways to check your pets. Patrias says to check the dog's whole body after they come inside, but pay special attention to the back of the neck, behind the ear, in the ear, and between the toes.

If you're concerned about a tick you find on your dog or cat, don't hesitate to get it checked out by your vet so that your furry friends stay happy and healthy.

