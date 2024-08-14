Three Jackson-Area Wineries to Try

Michigan's wine industry is booming, with an explosion of new wineries in recent years.

There are several around Jackson that offer a winery experience close to home, including tastings, homemade food, and weekend entertainment.

Video shows the three wineries closest to Jackson: Sandhill Crane Vineyards, Chateau Aeronautique, and Cherry Creek Cellars.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson County isn't wine country. But you don't have to go far for the winery experience.

Michigan's wine industry is booming: there are now nearly 200 wineries in the state to choose from, including several around our Jackson neighborhood. First on our local wine tour because it's closest to Jackson: Sandhill Crane Vineyards.

"We lived in Detroit when I was a kid, and my dad took on a lot of hobbies. But one of his favorite ones was wine-making," says owner Holly Peterson.

When it came to time to retire, Peterson's father, mother, and aunt bought this property near Jackson.

"He started planting grapes immediately because he thought, 'I'm going to take my hobby and run with it further," says Peterson, remembering her father.

His hobby gave birth to the winery, which opened in 2003. Today, it's managed by owners-proprietors Holly and Kirk Peterson.

Holly enjoys making a variety of wines. That means a large selection here — but all made with Michigan fruit — some of it grown right here on site.

Also close by is Chateau Aeronautique, which has the distinction of being close to a small landing strip.

Located in an airpark community, the themes are airplanes and Italy — two things close to owner pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde's heart, explains Jerry Denomme, who was in charge of the tasting room when we visited.

"You can see when he had this — this is a Tuscany scene. His routes were Europe, and they were Paris and Italy," explains Denomme.

Lizarralde started making wine back in 2008 right here in his aircraft hanger.

The tasting room is now in a building of its own.

The hangar houses this 1940 Stearman — part of the Chateau Aeronautique brand.

A bit further in the opposite direction you'll find Cherry Creek Cellars — in this old schoolhouse complete with original school bell.

With their own vines on site, once a year Cherry Creek invites the public to participate in a grape stomping party — this year, it's September 14th.

"It's kind of a competition of, like, who can do it the best. It's basically like stomp the grapes down. It's messy but fun," says Autumn Moore.

Both Cherry Creek and Sandhill Crane serve homemade food. Meanwhile, Chateau Aeronautique lets you bring your own. All three welcome pets in their outdoor areas.

So whether it's messy fun or just a relaxing sip you're looking for, you'll find it at these Jackson area wineries.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook