THREE-DEGREE GUARANTEE: Camp Liberty in Jackson County

This month, Fox 47 News has designated Camp Liberty the recipient of its "3-Degree Guarantee" donation. The 3-Degree Guarantee is a monthly donation that Fox 47 News makes to a charitable organization operating in our broadcast area based on the accuracy of our weather forecast.

I've shown you before the kinds of recreational activities that Camp Liberty provides to disabled veterans and first responders.

"This place is the real deal. I mean, this is, they put their money where their mouth is," says Clark.

...including special hunts outside the regular season here at the property between Manchester and Napoleon.

Earlier this year, Clark and his son had a chance to participate in just such a hunt.

"Yeah, we were running out out here — they actually gave us a ride in a golf cart around the West side of the property all the way to the Westernmost point," says Clark.

Camp Liberty board member and volunteer, Navy veteran Lawrence St. Antoine, says veterans bonding with other veterans is a big part of what makes Camp Liberty so special.

"The best process for a veteran, even coming back from now the wars, is to be with other veterans," says St. Antoine.

A key part of the experience, says Vice-President Jay Truchan: "The fellowship, the camaraderie."

"I walked through the door, was greeted by veteran guides, had even veterans cooking meals — all different services. There were the veteran hunters that were here. Immediately I felt like I was at home," says Clark.

And this, says St. Antoine, inspires them to give back:

"Every time we get a veteran here, the first thing you hear, oh, when can we come back or what, what can we do to help?"

"This experience made me want to do more," says Clark."

Creating a virtuous circle of neighbors helping neighbors.

"I will continue to support this organization however I can — whether it's volunteering my time, resources, however I can support," says Clark.

For this reason, Camp Liberty in Jackson County is January's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient.

