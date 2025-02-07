Threats shut down two Jackson school districts

Threats prompted school officials to keep students away Friday from both Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and East Jackson Community Schools.

JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal says students did as they should and reported a threat to a JPS building and students that they saw on SnapChat.

Police are investigating, says Beal.

WATCH THE VIDEO for details from Beal and reactions of a JPS parent.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and East Jackson Community Schools — empty and quiet Friday after threats prompted school officials to keep students away.

"I saw the email from Jeff Beal, Superintendent and said 'no school today', so we had to make some drastic changes to our schedule," says JPS Parent Tom Rooney. Rooney spent the day with his son in tow as he made the rounds for his business.

"Yeah, we've been on the road since this morning. We've done three stops for our construction business," said Rooney.

JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal said schools were closed after a Thursday night threat of violence could not be cleared in time for classes.

I talked to Beal on the phone Friday. He says students saw the threat in a SnapChat group chat against them and a JPS school building.

"Our kids did exactly what we wanted them to do," said Beal. "They, you know, they — 'if you see something, say something'. They immediately reported it to their parents, the building principal, got all the way up to me, and away we go."

Beal says such threats are always taken seriously and Jackson Police were investigating. As we spoke around midday, Beal received word that police had given an "all clear" for after-school activities at JPS.

But for parents like Rooney, it's more than just a disruption:

"It's scary….one threat could shut down a whole school district."

No word for now on whether the threat that shut down East Jackson Community Schools was related. I reached out to East Jackson Community Schools and Blackman Township Public Safety, but did not hear back in time for this broadcast.

