Hillsdale Hospital's capital campaign to raise $1 million for new equipment

About a month ago, Hillsdale Hospital launched a capital campaign with a goal of raising $1 million.

That money will be used towards purchasing six new pieces of equipment:

Echocardiogram Machine HVAC Controls and Cooling Hana Fracture Table HUGS Infant security system Workstations on Wheels Generator for Hillsdale Orthodontics



Hillsdale Hospital recently launched their capital campaign, with a goal of raising one million dollars. Heading up that fundraising effort is Capital Campaign Chairman and Trustee, Richard Moore, who says that money will be used to purchase six new pieces of equipment. He shares, "This hospital is one of the economic engines of Hillsdale County. Now more than ever, health care industries are changing across America, and we're no different, so it's critical we continue to invest in our infrastructure, our equipment, and of course, our people."

Some of those major needs are a New HVAC system for the laundry department, Workstations on Wheels, and a new generator. The hospital's needs don't stop there. One of those is a new Echocardiogram machine, which is vital in diagnosing heart disease, as well as other heart-related conditions.

Jamie Caldwell, Medical Imaging Manager, explains, "This machine is ten years old, and why that might not seem very old for most of us, it's like any piece of technology. By having an updated machine that's reliable, we can ensure that we're offering those services to our patients. With new technology, there's things we could do that we aren't able to do right now."

Over in the Labor and Delivery Department, the current infant security, or 'HUGS' system, will no longer be working as of December 2024. Hillary Zimmerman, Clinical Nurse Manager, says "You can't put a price on the safety of a baby. Moms that come in ours...we want them to have peace of mind that their babies are safe. Not that, in our community, that is a huge issue of infant abductions, but one infant abduction would be one too many. We want to take every precaution possible that each baby is safe within the walls of our hospital."

According to Moore, the time is now for these updates, as changes in the healthcare industry are happening rapidly. "This is the lifeblood of our community. Nothing's more important, really, than healthcare, and people are starting to understand that. There's been a lot of change in mid-Michigan in terms of healthcare systems with mergers, acquisitions, closures...it's a challenging time," he says.

Those at the hospital are optimistic that they can raise the funds in the next year, with the help of their community.

