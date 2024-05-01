"This is a heart thing..." New adult daycare brings peace of mind to Jackson neighbors and caregivers

Collins Adult Daycare opened this past April as the county's only 24-hour adult daycare.

Services provided include adult daycare, evening respite, overnight respite, drop-off service, and emergency service.

Watch the video above to see just how much this facility means to one local family.

Mechelle Palmer learned the meaning of becoming a caregiver at just 13, when her mom suffered a stroke and was placed in a nursing home. "She was very badly neglected," said Palmer. "Every time we went, tears would roll down her face."

Later, her mother became ill and was given just 30 days to live. Palmer's grandmother had decided she would spend her last 30 days at home, where Palmer and her family learned to care for her mother. She lived for another four years. "I believe that being at home contributes to longevity and life, because everybody wants to be at home."

Living through that experience, Palmer felt the need to help those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. That's why Palmer opened Collins Adult Daycare, named after her grandmother, a safe and secure environment for the elderly and adults who are developmentally disabled. This facility offers a variety of services and activities for clients, and peace of mind for caregivers. Deb Cook, whose sister has dementia and is a regular at Collins, shared, "When she comes in, she just lights up! This is just a godsend, if I'm being honest."

"She is a people person," Cook continued. "We needed to find somewhere for her to be where she could be around people. One of the biggest things, being her older sister, is that she is safe and that she feels safe."

Those at Collins Adult Daycare give specialized care and companionship to those who need it, and caregivers time to take care of themselves.

"This is a heart thing, and my heart is really being filled," said Palmer. "If we can prevent just a couple people being prematurely institutionalized because of the lack of support services, then my heart is filled."

