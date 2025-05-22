There's a place in Mason you can go when you're in a pinch and need some help

MASON, Mich — Food assistance is not the only need in communities like Mason. And, as in many communities, the needs sometimes outpace the availability of help.

Here at Mason Community Services, neighbors who donate and volunteer are doing their best to fill those gaps.



Mason Community Services is a one-stop shop for neighbors in a pinch needing assistance.

The volunteer- and donor-driven organization provides information and support ranging from food and housing to transportation and even help with yard work.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO SEE THE MANY KINDS OF ASSISTANCE OFFERED BY MASON COMMUNITY SERVICES

When you're in a pinch and need some help in Mason...

"The more we can help our own community, the better things will be," says Founder and Director Linda Hughson.

Hughson started Mason Community Services when she realized people weren't getting the assistance they need. The donor and volunteer-driven organization now provides a variety of assistance to neighbors in need — from food and shelter to rides...even lawn care.

"Transportation, food, housing, utilities, clothing bank, diaper bank, shoes — we have quite a few things that we can help with," says Chuck Walls, President of Mason Community Services. Walls also volunteers with "whatever is needed".

Most of the time, he drives.

"Drive people to appointments for cancer treatments, kidney dialysis, or just a doctor's appointment that they're not able to get somebody else to help them."

Walls and Hughson say the need for transportation is higher in outlying areas, where public transit doesn't reach…or would take longer to arrive.

"We kind of try to cover all the bases as best we can," says Walls. "We can't fix everything, but we can help you out in a pinch."

Mason Community Services also advises neighbors where to get additional support. Hughson says every month leaders look at evolving community needs and available resources:

"If each one of us communities could take care of our own, if we can help our people here in Mason and their surrounding rural Ingham, it would not put as much burden on Lansing."

