The women behind 100 Women Who Care

Former mayor, Karen Dunigan, founded 100 Women Who Care in 2006 when the Center for Family Health asked for Karen's help acquiring baby beds.

Since then, 100 Women Who Care has met every quarter to donate a total of $10,000 to help local nonprofits.

Karen passed in 2014, but her legacy lives on through the women in her family.

In 2006, 100 Women Who Care had their first ever meeting at Daryl's Downtown, now Veritas. Karen Dunigan, who was said to be a very direct and passionate member of her community, brought 100 women together to donate a total of $10,000 to a local nonprofit.

Since then, the group has consistently met each quarter to make their $10,000 donation. Since Karen's passing in 2014, her sisters Jane and Patty have continued on the legacy, with the help of some close family members.

100 Women Who Care has now branched out worldwide. This organization is not just one local to Jackson, nor is it one just limited to women. Now, there are over 900 chapters all over. Most for women, but some for men, children, and even couples.

Karen's sister, Jane Uhila, reflected on what she thinks Karen would think of how far 100 Women has come. "I think she would be...not only so happy about it, but I think it would probably bring tears to Karen's eyes, that she actually had some kind of hand it it, because Karen was not one to boast herself at all. Like Patty said, she was just a community giver."

"She would have loved it," the sisters agreed.

The next meeting is scheduled for December 19 at Cascades Manor House.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook