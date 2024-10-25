THE STRIKE CONTINUES: Jackson's UAW Local 475 votes down a new contract from Eaton Aerospace

Video shows UAW Local 475 sharing how they voted on a new contract presented by Eaton Aerospace.

Thursday, workers voted no on the contract after striking for 39 days.

UAW Local 475 President, Donnie Huffman, says this vote was voted down by a larger margin than the last.

"We're not asking for a whole loaf. We're asking for some slices to try and make some sandwiches. You're trying to give us crumbs. That's why I voted 'No,'" says UAW worker Darrell Edwards. This vote is keeping UAW workers at Eaton Aerospace on the picket line.

After six weeks of picketing, which included a car crash that killed one striker, members of UAW 475 say they're not pleased with Eaton Aerospace's response. They shared that Thursday's "No" vote was for the same contract they walked out on, September 17.

Another UAW worker, Rick Neill, says "I don't care for the company's bullying-way of doing things. They give us a trash contract, know that our economy is really bad right now."

WATCH: Huffman responds to the results of the vote.

Some members, however, are likely to go back to work, like Tyler King. He says, "I voted 'Yes,' because my family is more important to me. As of now, there's a lot of us struggling already." With the "No's" tallied, the strike will continue. King continues, "I'm losing a lot of money standing outside striking, we deserve a good contract, yes, but it's time for me to get back to work."

FOX 47 did reach out to Eaton Aerospace for a response on the results of the vote, but did not hear back.

