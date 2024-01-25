The steps Jackson is taking to offer more affordable housing

With Governor Whitmer sharing plans for affordable housing, some of those efforts have already began in Jackson.

According to a commissioned independent housing study, Jackson needs to construct 1,500 new units and rehabilitate 3,000 existing units.

With that and the fact that the average house in Jackson is double the age it should be, Jackson has been struggling with a housing crisis.

City of Jackson Grant Coordinator, Cory Mays, gives insight into the city's efforts for the 100 Homes Program.



"There are not enough housing opportunities for families in Jackson," says Cory Mays, Grant Coordinator of the City of Jackson.

About two years ago, the City of Jackson commissioned an independent housing study and found they need to construct 1,500 new units and rehabilitate 3,000 existing units in order to accommodate the city's population.

"We know that we have fantastic neighborhoods. We've got a great will to make sure that everyone, of all income levels, at all stages of life, have a safe, affordable, warm place to live and raiser their family, and we know that we don't have enough."

Leaders of the issue say the average age of houses in Jackson is about double what it should be.

"We need housing at all levels, all price points, all sizes. For rent, for purchase, all types of families, single folks, families with kids... Anything and everything we need in Jackson."

...but they have a plan to tackle the housing crisis.

"So, we're tackling that in two ways. One is, we're investing serious state and federal grant dollars in rehabilitating structures that maybe need roofs, furnaces, water heaters... so we're trying to help keep folks in their home in that way. I think the second, maybe bigger piece, is the 100 Homes program."

The 100 Homes program was launched in 2023, with a goal to build 100 new homes on the 600 vacant city lots, but that doesn't mean they're not hopeful for what Governor Whitmer's plans for affordable housing are.

"If the governor's office and state legislature is able to allocate any funding towards affordable housing, reconstructing, or rehabilitation, the City of Jackson is ready and willing to partner to utilize any funds that can come our way. That's money we can start using today."

"Those at the city hope their initiatives with the 100 Home program and two new multi-unit apartment buildings will begin to solve Jackson's housing crisis.

