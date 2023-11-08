Mahoney Re-Elected in Jackson Mayoral Race

Though official results have not been posted to the City's website, Daniel Mahoney received the news that he had been re-elected from city employees at his watch party Tuesday night.

Mayor Mahoney is to serve as the Mayor of Jackson for the next three years.

Jackson's voices were heard Tuesday, both at the polls and when it was announced that Daniel Mahoney was re-elected as Mayor of Jackson. Jackson's Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, spoke with Mahoney after he was given the news.

Mahoney shared, "I'm just happy to be surrounded by family and friends and the people who I know were going to support me, no matter what he outcome was. I'm just ready to continue doing the work to push the City of Jackson forward."

When asked, "What's next?" Mahoney explained that he's eager to continue doing the work he's been doing, specifically reducing crime numbers, supporting law enforcement, fixing the roads, and other exciting projects to come.

We'll continue to connect with Mahoney throughout his term about plans he has for the City of Jackson.

