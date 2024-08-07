The race for a new jail: Jackson County Sheriff's Department reacts

Video shows Gary Schuette, Jackson County Sheriff, on how he was feeling as votes came in on August 5.

The public safety millage, that appeared on the August 6 ballot, would pay for a new jail at the existing Chanter Road facility, if passed.

The sheriff's department has shared concerns with the Wesley Street facility's poor conditions, overcrowding, and direct correlation to public safety.

The sheriff's department is eagerly anticipating election results for the public safety millage and whether or not a new jail is in Jackson's future.

"We can't arrest people that need to be arrested." Jackson County sheriff department weighs in on new jail proposal

According to the sheriff's department, the current conditions of the of the Wesley Street jail are cause for overcrowding, sanitation issues, and public safety concerns. If the millage passes, it will fund a new jail on Chanter Road.

What would a new jail mean for public safety?

Sheriff Gary Schuette states, "I think we put together a really good campaign effort and we educated the public on the reasons why this is needed. Preliminary numbers are coming in, and they're coming in slow, and they're not looking like they're in our favor, but we've got a long ways to go."

