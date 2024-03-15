"The possibilities are endless." Four Jackson nonprofits come together to fill in the gaps

Video shows a discussion between Steve Castle, CEO of the Interfaith Shelter, Alex Fagan, Executive Director of MyPlace, and Eric Price, President of Drive Staffing Solutions. (Not shown: Vittoria Jimerson-Overmyer, The Welcome Home Organization.)

These four nonprofits came together to apply for a $2 million grant from the State of Michigan.

With this money, they plan to expand an emergency shelter for families, create transitional housing for working adults, a 24/7 daycare for low-income families, and increased resources for young adults aging out of foster care.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Four Jackson nonprofits came together when they noticed gaps in their community.

"We all hit different gaps in the community, so when this grant came up, we knew it was something we didn't want to do on our own. (Because) a lot of our partners are doing pieces of what needed to be done better collectively than we could've done independently," said Steve Castle, CEO of The Interfaith Shelter.

Because of that, The Interfaith Shelter, MyPlace, Drive Staffing Solutions, and The Welcome Home Organization worked together to receive a $2 million grant from the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.

Eric Price, President of Drive Staffing Solutions said, "When we meet team members, we meet them here at the table right behind us. We do a job fair every week, and you can see in their eyes the hope... and the desire for change. That's a culture and relationship that we need to start the employment program and have any success in it."

Alex Fagan, Executive Director of MyPlace adds, "With MyPlace, too. Originally, we exist because we want to prevent human trafficking of the most vulnerable, and really all the populations we're serving... If they're facing homelessness, they fall into that most-vulnerable category, so really, the possibilities are endless, and it all seems to really fit missionally as a whole."

With this money, the organizations have plans to expand an emergency shelter for families, transitional housing for working adults, a 24/7 daycare for low-income families, and increased support for young people aging out of foster care.

"We've really been looking for a partnership like VJ's (Vittoria Jimerson-Overmyer, The Welcome Home Organization) with The W.H.O. because it keeps a whole population out of the workforce because there isn't good, safe care for their kids. None of the childcare services, or very few of them, operate at a manufacturing schedule," said Price.

As these organizations have already been working together, the time has come to tackle something greater and expand their resources.

"With what MyPlace does and the support as Eric's come in with Drive Staffing and as Vittoria's joined in, it's just kind of cool to see the community come alongside. Seeing the vision and how it makes sense. So, it's just been very, very encouraging and we we exist because of the community coming together, so we're just grateful and excited to see how we can meet the need," said Castle.

