The Optimist Club's tradition to show the meaning of Christmas to 50 children in need

The Optimist Club's annual Christmas Shopping Spree is December 16, starting at 9am.

They will bus 50 children in need to buy Christmas gifts for their loved ones, and return to Optimist Ice Arena for free skating and a visit from Santa.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Optimist Ice Arena isn't just a great spot for skating. We're sharing how the Optimist Club plans to give back for the holidays. The Optimist Club has been active in the community for over 40 years, and this weekend marks one of their more special traditions: the Christmas Shopping Spree.

They'll help about 50 children buy gifts for themselves and members of their families. Teaching them the meaning of the season of giving in a fun way, and offering them the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit.

Once their shopping bags are full, they enjoy ice skating at Optimist Ice Arena and a party with Santa. That sentiment of giving, during the holidays, follows them home as each child leaves with a turkey dinner, coat, and a backpack.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook