THE NUMBERS ARE IN: The economic impact of tourism in Jackson County in 2024

Video shows Rachel Buchanan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, sharing the economic impact of the tourism increase Jackson County saw in 2024.

A graphic below shares that increase, by the numbers.

General Manager of Home2 Suites, Kirsten Blackdeer, shares what she noticed in 2024.

Events, festivals, concerts, and more. We've covered all that Jackson has to offer in 2024. Now, the numbers are in, and we're finding out what kind of economic impact tourism had on Jackson County.

Kirsten Blackdeer, General Manager of Home2 Suites, says, "Jackson has a lot of events in town that bring a lot of people here," and visitors are taking notice. "I think that the perception of Jackson is really changing. We're a thriving community," says Rachel Buchanan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Experience Jackson.

According to Experience Jackson, in 2024, Jackson County saw an increase in tourism. See below.

In hotels alone, visitors spent over $50 million.

Buchanan says numbers like these are the highest Jackson County has seen in over a decade. She explains, "The beauty of the numbers going up is that really shows that things are happening." Plus, it's not just the local hotels where visitors are spending their dollars. It's the local shops and restaurants, too. Blackdeer says, "Everyone that comes to stay here has not been to Jackson before; the first thing they always ask is where they can eat. Usually, we'll recommend a local place."

According to Buchanan, those tourism dollars make all the difference in a community like Jackson, and they hope the success continues in the year ahead. "We know it was a long road to get here, but now that we're here, it's awesome," she says.

