The Michigan Theatre of Jackson's doors are finally ready to reopen

Video shows an update of the renovation at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson.

The Michigan Theatre has been undergoing a $6.2 million renovation.

There will be an open house at the theatre on June 1 from 2 to 4pm.

"We are updating so that we can be the premiere venue in this area," says Executive Director Steve Tucker. After months of renovations, the theatre is finally ready to welcome neighbors in its doors once again.

In the previous phase of the project, the theatre has seen new plaster work, a fresh coat of paint, an extended stage, a new HVAC system, and updated security and safety systems. Most importantly, it's seen the preservation of a local treasure for neighbors who see this theatre as more than just a memory.

Michigan Theatre

"There are so many stories of people that came here as a child," says Tucker. "There are people that are locked in, that are attached historically through the physical structure, and the experiences they had in this structure." With the renovation almost at a close, it's time to celebrate those neighbors.

"We have met our goal of opening the building on June 1. Come on in and see what your donations have done," adds Tucker. With the revamped theatre, neighbors can continue making memories for years to come.

The open house is June 1 from 2-4 pm and will have free popcorn and sodas.

April 2024 update:

"It's going to be impressive." When will the Michigan Theatre renovation be ready for curtain?

August 2023 update:

What to expect from the $6 million Michigan Theatre Renovation

