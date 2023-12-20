The Lean Rocket Local program is expanding

The Lean Rocket Local program teaches Jackson entrepreneurs about funding, legalities, training, and financing through a series of workshops each year.

The program is now expanding into Lenawee and Hillsdale, after Lean Rocket Local received one of the 27 Small Business Support Hub grants.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As one of 27 recipients of Governor Whitmer's Small Business Support Hub grants, Jackson's Lean Rocket Local program is able to expand. They are partnering with local organizations in Lenawee and Hillsdale to spread their resources into more neighborhoods.

Lean Rocket Local is a program known for helping new entrepreneurs face common issues: financial assistance, legal assistance, training, and funding, through a series of workshops.

Soon, it won't just be Jackson entrepreneurs eligible to benefit from these resources. Those at Lean Rocket Lab will be announcing more details about the expansion this spring.

