The Kilted Farmers turning local products into unique pastas

Justin Fairchild started The Kilted Farmers with his wife during the pandemic as a way to help the community and small businesses.

Now, the mission of helping the community remains, but the business looks a bit different.

Video shows Justin talking about The Kilted Farmers as he works on more of his unique pastas.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You would never guess that in the basement of this church, Justin Fairchild is hard at work.

He and his wife started The Kilted Farmers as a way to help the community, and small businesses, during the pandemic.

“We started off doing like a homestead with chicken eggs,” Justin said. “I was raising bees for honey. And we started delivering our eggs and honey."

That expanded into a delivery service with several local businesses.

"And that lasted for quite a while, but as soon as people started getting more vaccinations, they started not needing a delivery service as much. So then we made a pivot and now all I focus on is pastas,” Justin said.

And because of those connections with local businesses, they're not the pastas you'll see on the grocery store shelves.

"Like you can't find my pastas anywhere. Cause we incorporate fresh produce into it. We use fresh ingredients. As much locally sourced stuff as possible," Justin said. "It's not a difficult process but it's something you can't get fresh in Jackson."

And in the case of some flavors, you might not be able to get them anywhere else.

"We just started doing recently breakfast pastas. So we do apple cinnamon and a cinnamon raisin."

Justin says through the years, his focus of helping local businesses has remained the same.

"Our biggest thing is local. I'm very community oriented, so I want to support businesses in our community. I don't want money going up to a big CEO, I want it to go to my neighbor down the street who's growing my tomatoes."

