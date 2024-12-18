The Jackson Police Department and Garcia Laboratory help put Christmas dinner on the table

Video shows the annual Ham Drive-Thru at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, Garcia Laboratory provided 400 hams, distributed by the Jackson Police Department ahead of Christmas.

Neighbors waiting in line for hams say this gesture is helping during a time when money is tight.

"This is going to be part of my Christmas dinner! Ham's going to be on the table!" Angela Jackson shares excitedly, as she waits in her car for her free Christmas ham. The holidays can be a time of year when money is tight, putting gifts under the tree and food on the table. "My god, are holidays ever expensive!" shares Tina French, also waiting in line for a ham.

Wednesday, the Jackson Police Department partnered with Garcia Laboratory to send 400 hams home with neighbors for Christmas dinner. Sergio Garcia, Deputy Chief of Police, says, "It's a good opportunity for us to have some positive interaction with people of the community here and give back. It's good to have a pick-me-up here and there, and it's great to help out."

Olivia Pageau The team at Garcia Laboratory spread some Christmas cheer to those waiting in the Ham Drive-Thru.

Some picked up a ham for their own holiday hosting. Heidi Johnson, in the car with her mother, Janice Rodriguez, says, "This is quite a blessing, at least for me and my mom." Others, like Stacie Ray, who was first in line, picked one up for a family in need. Ray says, "I think Christmas is for giving and not receiving, and I feel bad that they don't have a vehicle to come and get a ham themselves."

Olivia Pageau JPD and Garcia Laboratory partner to give away 400 free hams.

During the season of giving, receiving a Christmas ham from JPD is something neighbors are grateful for. "We need them. We really do," says Rodriguez. "Their presence is very important," adds Johnson. The fact that they're willing to help out and give us the opportunity where we have a chance to have family dinner."

"If we can lift a burden for somebody, that's what this is all about," says Garcia.

