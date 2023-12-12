The Grande Golf Club offers a last chance to play before trading golf clubs in for snow shovels

The Grande Golf Club will be open December 14 through 17, weather permitting.

Tee times are not required, but can be made by calling the pro shop: 517-768-9494.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

December is usually a time for decorating, caroling, and holiday cheer, but here in Jackson, our mild weather means it isn't too let to get out on the greens. Here's where you can squeeze in your last few swings of the season.

The Grande Golf Club is giving the gift of an extended golf season. Due to the sunny skies ahead, the Grande Golf Club will be open for play Thursday December 14 through Sunday December 17. Tee times are not required, but can be booked by calling the pro shop. This may be golf lovers' last chance to play before they have to trade their clubs in for snow shovels.

