The Five Forks serves up deliciously spooky sweets and treats

JACKSON, Mich. — It's Friday the 13th and The Five Forks bakery is serving up spooky, sweet treats. The Five Forks Bakery is owned by two sisters in Jackson, and specialize in desserts of all kinds and flavors.

Their chic shop has been transformed into a space filled with goblins, ghouls, and ganache for Halloween.

If you missed their special 13% off sale, come back for tailgate specials the 20th and 21st to show pride for your favorite rival school, or the Monster Mash on the 27th and 28th for even more Halloween treats.

The Five Forks Bakery is located on North West Avenue in Jackson.

