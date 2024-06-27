"The final obstacle..." Downtown Jackson's Hayes Hotel redevelopment project is finally underway

The City of Jackson will receive a $4.5 million appropriation from the state budget.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney says this money will close the gap on the Hayes Hotel project.

Mahoney says the building has been vacant in downtown Jackson for about 25 years.

Thursday, with the passing of the state budget, the City of Jackson was notified that it would receive an appropriation of $4.5 million which will help fund the redevelopment of the Hayes Hotel.

This money comes from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation funding. Mayor Daniel Mahoney says the money will allow the city to close the deal on the $30 million redevelopment plan for the Hayed Hotel.

Mahoney says this is "the final obstacle" of the project, after the hotel has been vacant for about 25 years, making it a long-awaited project for the community.

Mahoney shares, "To me, this is the icing on the cake of all the redevelopment work that has happened in the downtown area. I'm just super proud to be in the mix of what's going on and having the opportunity to advocate how important this project is for Jackson."

Mahoney hopes this project will draw more people to the community and continue to contribute to the economic development of downtown Jackson's future.

