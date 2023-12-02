"The coolest thing about Crossroads is the community" indoor pickleball facility opens in Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson area pickleball fanatics can finally dink around this state-of-the-art indoor facility. The community came together Friday to celebrate the grand opening of Crossroads Pickleball.

After finding their home at what once was Keeley Park at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Crossroads Pickleball's permanent spot has six courts, in the newly-renovated American 1 Community Recreation Center.

Crossroads partner Stu Kail states, "It's been a lot of work to get our doors open, and we're really excited to be here today and to have the support. A lot of the folks that are here today are members at Crossroads, so they come here and play all the time as you can hear behind me. They've also been huge cheerleaders of Crossroads and helping us get going, giving us feedback along the way, so to see people out here today has just been incredible."

Crossroads Pickleball is open for court reservations, private lessons, and open play times, all year-round for players of every level. Just hop on the court reserve app to find a league or to schedule a time for your next match.

