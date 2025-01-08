The City of Jackson wants YOU! — to join a City board or commission

Joining a City board or commission lets you have a voice in decisions that impact our neighborhood.

The City of Jackson invites Jackson neighbors to apply for City board and commission membership.

WATCH THE VIDEO for interviews with neighbors already involved.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We need to have your opinion, we need you voting on some of the things that take place inside of the City," says the City of Jackson's Chief Equity Officer John Willis.

The City of Jackson is inviting Jackson neighbors to join one of the City's various boards and commissions. The goal is to provide input into the direction for our city.

The various boards and commissions include the Downtown Development Authority, Ella Sharp Park, MLK Corridor Improvement, Planning Commission…in all, there are nearly 40 listed on the City's website under "Boards and Commissions".

I sat down with our City's Chief Equity Officer John Willis to find out what joining one of these boards or commissions is all about.

He says: "It gives a person an opportunity to serve, to come in, to voice your opinion, to voice the opinion of your community on a board or commission — an official board or commission for the City."

Barry Malek has been serving on a local board — and says he highly recommends it:

"I think it's a great way just to get involved in the community, to plug in, to network, make contacts with people."

Malek suggests choosing something you actually want to work on.

"Don't get on a board just to be on a board," says Malek. "You should have some type of an interest or passion in improving that and making it better for your overall community and the services that that organization is putting forth."

Willis says whether you simply want more people to hear what you have to say, or you've always had an interest in a particular issue, there is probably a board or commission for you.

"That voice — your voice as a citizen brings a certain thing to the board that we need to hear," says Willis.

And he says no special training or qualifications are needed — other than living in the City for some of the boards.

Just check the City of Jackson's website under Boards and Commissions. An application is there if you want to get started.

