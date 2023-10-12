The cause of the massive factory fire remains unknown

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We have new information about a fire that destroyed a historical building in Jackson in August.

According to Michigan State Police, fire investigators have ruled out an electrical issue or natural gas leak as the cause of the fire.

MSP Fire Inspector, Sergeant Greg Nichols, tells FOX47, the investigation could take months, or event years, to determine the cause of the August 22nd fire at the Spartan-Corp Factory.

Nichols also stated there is no insurance on the building, and whatever happens with what is left of the Spartan-Corp Factory is up to the owner.

