The big game on the biggest screen in Downtown Jackson

Fans gathered Sunday night to watch the big game on the big screen at the restored Michigan Theatre.

Theatre Executive Director Steve Tucker says a new projector will make the viewing experience even better next year.

"Always a big day. $5 for all-beef hot dogs, or combos. Good fun. Community comes out. Free to come in."

Possibly the biggest screen showing the big game in Jackson.

"Well, I was rooting for the Chiefs, so, um…it's been an experience," said Dawn Polhamus. "But love the Theatre."

Some love the game more than others.

"How are you guys enjoying watching the game at the Michigan Theatre?" I asked Carter Keegan, who was here with his family.

"Going pretty good," he said.

What did he like the most?

"The Eagles," he said.

It's Neil Chamberlain's fourth time watching the big game here at the Theatre. I asked him what he enjoyed the most about the experience:

"The halftime show and all the music."

Praise from neighbors for the restored venue.

"We love the updates to the Theatre. They've done a great job," said Dawn Polhamus.

And a promise of more and better to come from Executive Director Steve Tucker:

"Next year, we'll have a new projector, so it'll probably be six times brighter on the screen, so it'll look even better."

