The "best-kept secret" in Jackson is where students find their path

Video shows the Jackson Area Career Center during its open house on Thursday.

At the Career Center, there are several programs for students pursuing skilled trades, from construction to robotics.

Owner of Tuttle Concrete, Jacob Tuttle, shares how he found his career path.

"A lot of the time at the Career Center, we hear how this is the best-kept secret in Jackson County," says Construction Trades Program Instructor, Paul Denkins. The Jackson Area Career Center (JACC) aims to help students find a path that's right for them. Local high school senior and student at JACC, Evelyn McCall, says, "It gives me such a head start in the career that I've been wanting to do for a long time, and it made me even more sure that's what I wanted to do, because we get so much hands-on work here."

At JACC, students like McCall find options from construction to cosmetology. There are more than 20 programs overall at JACC. Denkins explains, "We're teaching kids careers. We're teaching them how to be successful, with their hands. They're learning in an intentional and deliberate way."

I wanted to hear from someone in my neighborhood who works in trades, so I caught up with Tuttle Concrete Owner, Jacob Tuttle, about how he found his career. Tuttle says he went to college not knowing what he wanted to do, "But that was the thing to do." It wasn't until later that he found a passion for working with concrete. "I think that it's more important than ever (exploring trades), especially with the new generations over the years (that) have been encouraged to go to college. I think it makes sense for a lot of different people, but one thing is that it's not for everybody."

At the their open house on Thursday, JACC showed dozens of students what they can do without a degree, so that, maybe, they can be lucky enough to fall in love with a career early, like McCall. "It's such a good experience because I actually get to get out and work in a real office. I'm a senior in high school and I'm already, pretty much, in a career I want to do for the rest of my life," says McCall.

